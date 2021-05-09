India to seek EU support for IP waiver

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
India will try to persuade the EU to fully support the temporary waiver of intellectual property (IP) norms for Covid-19 medical products and vaccines at the WTO after the bloc fell short of giving a commitment at the India-EU Leaders Meet on Saturday, said sources.
“The EU indicated at the Leaders’ Meet that it was open to discussing a temporary waiver of IP for vaccines, but had some concerns on the matter and did not give a commitment on support. India will talk to the EU at the WTO to try and remove these concerns and get it on board,” the source told BusinessLine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly proposed to the EU leaders on Saturday that they should back India and South Africa’s proposal for temporary waiver of TRIPS (Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights) at the WTO to ensure that there was adequate availability of medicines and vaccines worldwide to combat the pandemic.
The EU, however, was not very eager in its response. “While the bloc said that it was open to discussions on the proposed waiver, it also said that the role of existing flexibilities, such as the provision for issuing compulsory licences for patented products at the time of health emergencies, needed to be focussed on,” said the source.
India and South Africa will need to convince the EU that compulsory licences have several limitations, such as payment of adequate remuneration to the patent holder and a limit on quantities, while the need of the hour was a complete waiver.
Moreover, like US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who announced the US support for a temporary IP waiver on vaccines, the EU is also focussed on just vaccines and not all medical products, including essential medicines such as Remdesivir.
“The India-South Africa proposal at the WTO talks about all medical products, as that is what the requirement is, and it is important that the coverage doesn’t shrink,” said the source.
The India-South Africa IP waiver proposal at the WTO has 60 co-sponsors that includes the African group and the LDC group, and more than 100 countries are supporting it.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...