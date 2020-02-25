India, US held talks in five major categories: Foreign Secretary Shringla

India and the US held talks in five major categories — security, defence, energy, technology and people-to-people contact — with President Donald Trump assuring India highest consideration for collaboration technology, joint collaboration in defence sector, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

Shringla told reporters that the two countries have also decided to set up working groups on curbing narcotics trafficking and reinvigorating homeland security, he told reporters.

“President Trump has assured highest consideration to India for procurement, technology and joint collaboration in defence sector,” he said.

Pakistan figured and discussed in talks between India and US, and concerns were put on the table, he said.

The energy sector has emerged as one of most important areas of bilateral cooperation; expect to source USD 9 billion from US in 2020, the Foreign Secretary said.

Connectivity was discussed in global context, especially within Indo-Pacific region: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi decided to move towards what was referred to as “big deal” in trade sector, Shringala said. The Indian side raised issue of H1-B visa and highlighted the contribution of Indian professionals in the IT sector, he added.

The two sides discussed the positive developments in Jammu & Kashmir, the Foreign Secretary informed. "Things were moving in right direction,: he said.

Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks for five hours to arrive at a slew of agreements, Shringla said.