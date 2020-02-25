National

India, US held talks in five major categories: Foreign Secretary Shringla

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 25, 2020 Published on February 25, 2020

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (file photo)

India and the US held talks in five major categories — security, defence, energy, technology and people-to-people contact — with President Donald Trump assuring India highest consideration for collaboration technology, joint collaboration in defence sector, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

Shringla told reporters that the two countries have also decided to set up working groups on curbing narcotics trafficking and reinvigorating homeland security, he told reporters.

“President Trump has assured highest consideration to India for procurement, technology and joint collaboration in defence sector,” he said.

Pakistan figured and discussed in talks between India and US, and concerns were put on the table, he said.

The energy sector has emerged as one of most important areas of bilateral cooperation; expect to source USD 9 billion from US in 2020, the Foreign Secretary said.

Connectivity was discussed in global context, especially within Indo-Pacific region: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi decided to move towards what was referred to as “big deal” in trade sector, Shringala said. The Indian side raised issue of H1-B visa and highlighted the contribution of Indian professionals in the IT sector, he added.

The two sides discussed the positive developments in Jammu & Kashmir, the Foreign Secretary informed. "Things were moving in right direction,: he said.

Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks for five hours to arrive at a slew of agreements, Shringla said.

Published on February 25, 2020
diplomacy
USA
India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Swine flu infects five Supreme Court judges