India, US to review bilateral agenda, outcomes following PM’s US visit

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will review India-US bilateral agenda and outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US in a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

They will also exchange views on regional issues pertaining to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sherman will also participate in civil society events, and the India Ideas Summit organised by the US India Business Council.

Sherman and Shringla may also discuss the 2+2 summit, the first under the Biden administration, to take place later this year, according to sources.

On October 7, Sherman is scheduled to travel to Mumbai for engagements with business and civil society, per an earlier announcement by the US State Department.

From Mumbai, she will fly to Islamabad to meet with senior officials in Pakistan, the State Department said.