Indian Institute of Drones inaugurates Centre for Drone Pilot Training in Guwahati

The Indian Institute of Drones in association with the Electronics Sector Skill Council of India, has inaugurated a Centre for drone pilot training and service & maintenance of drones in Guwahati, Assam.

Headquartered in Noida, the Indian Institute of Drones is a training wing of Johnnette Technologies Pvt Ltd and has trained more than 2,200 Drone Pilots in India over the last four years. The Guwahati Centre is the company’s 15th Centre. The others are located in Mumbai, Pune, Bharuch, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Indore, Dehradun, Noida, Kolkata, Vishakapatnam and Vijayawada.

Training at the Centre is carried out by qualified instructors having over 1,500 hours of combined flying experience, giving learners an in-depth knowledge in unmanned flying and unmanned systems technologies as per the DGCA CAR (civil aviation requirements).

Inaccessible population due to connectivity issues, shortage of medical personnel and lack of access to medical supplies are some of the major challenges of the Northeast, which is vulnerable to natural disasters. In such a scenario, Drone Technology is crucial in emergencies to enable delivery of medical supplies and services.

Dignitaries from the Assam Police, Indian Army (MES), Oil India Limited, Flood and River Erosion Management Agency, Assam Science & Technology – Environment, Assam Energy Development Agency Council, Assam Forest Department, District Disaster Management Authority, National Highway Infra Development Corp of India Limited, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, NeDFi, Assam PWD, North Eastern Space Application Center, NDRF, ASDM, STPI, DY365, GMDA and NEEPCO were present at the inaugural event.