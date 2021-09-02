Indian visa of foreign nationals stranded due to Covid-19 to be valid till Sep 30: MHA

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
The validity of Indian visa or stay stipulation period of foreign nationals stranded in India due to Covid-19 pandemic has been extended by a month till September 30, 2021.
If an extension of visa is required beyond September 30, the foreign national concerned may apply for extension of visa on the online e-FRRO platform on payment basis, which would be considered as per guidelines, an official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.
However, Afghan nationals already in India on any category of visa will be granted extension of visa under guidelines issued separately for Afghan nationals, the statement said.
“Due to the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, a number of foreigners who had come to India on various types of visas prior to March 2020 got stranded in the country...The Central government had facilitated the stay of such foreign nationals within India by giving deemed extension of their regular visa or e-visa or stay stipulation period on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty,” it said.
This facility, which is presently available till August 31, 2021 has now been extended till September 30, the release added.
Such foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the foreigners regional registration office (FRRO)/FRO concerned for extension of their visas till September 30, 2021.
“Before exiting the country, they may apply online for an exit permission on e-FRRO portal, which would be granted by the FRRO/FRO concerned on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty,” the statement said.
