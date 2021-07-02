Indians prefer job guarantee over cash handouts, LSE study says

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
A majority of urban Indians left unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic want the government to guarantee them jobs like it does for people in rural areas, says a study by the London School of Economics.
An overwhelming 82% of respondents surveyed for the report ‘City of dreams no more, a year on: worklessness and active labour market policies in urban India’ favored job guarantees followed by 16% for cash transfers.
Even most of those who had received cash handouts from the government in the wake of the pandemic preferred having job protection over financial assistance, wrote Swati Dhingra and Fjolla Kondirolli, the authors of the report.
The federal government currently guarantees at least 100 days of employment in a financial year to every household in rural areas. Budget allocation for the program was stepped up last year amid the pandemic, and authorities reported as much as a 50% increase in enrollment for the program.
The study recontacted respondents in India covered in an earlier survey following the first wave of the pandemic. Unlike last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a sweeping nationwide lockdown to stop the virus’s spread, movement curbs this time around were localised with limited economic fallout.
Still, the study found 40% of recontacted workers had no work or pay, 10 months on from the first lockdown months.
“Younger individuals, in the bottom half of pre-Covid earnings, experienced higher levels of worklessness,” the authors wrote, based on responses from 4,763 individuals between January and March this year in three lower-income States of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Some other findings of the survey are: Urban individuals have been unemployed for the last six months on average. The share of employed individuals who had a full year’s work has halved since the previous year and they have seen an average reduction of six working hours per week. Government programmes such as state insurance are barely reaching low-income urban areas. Less than 1% of the respondents had access to these government benefits.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...