India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 24.56 per cent: Niti CEO

Making contact-tracing rewarding
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has improved from 15 per cent on April 19 to 24.56 per cent as of Wednesday, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.
He also stressed on the need to keep working tirelessly on states and districts with high load of cases to further improve the recovery rate.
“Happy to note that with 7700 + recoveries, our Covid-19 recovery rate has improved. It was 15% on 19 April, 19.2% on 26 April and 24.56% today. We must keep working tirelessly on high case load states and districts to further improve our recovery rate,” Kant said in a tweet.
Death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 1,008 and the number of cases climbed to 31,787 in the country on Wednesday, registering a record jump of 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
There has been a spike of 1,813 cases since Tuesday evening.
Active Covid-19 cases stand at 22,982, while 7,796 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.
“Thus, around 24.52 per cent of the patients have recovered so far,” a health ministry official said.
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
The funds will have to repay borrowings first; the portfolios have notable investments in bonds with higher ...
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...