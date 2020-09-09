India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 43 lakh

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has reached to 43,70,128 till date. In the last 24 hours the country recorded a rise of 89,706 cases.

The total Covid-19 case tally includes 8,97,394 active cases 33,98,844 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 73,890 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,115 Covid-19 deaths were reported in India, the official data showed.

The current case fatality ratio stands at 1.7 per cent and the sample tested per million are at 32128.4.

Earlier, data showed that five States are contributing 60 per cent of total cases with Maharashtra (21.6 per cent) at the top followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (11 per cent), Karnataka (9.5 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh (6.3 per cent).

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that in the last few days India has registered more number of fresh cases than Brazil in the last few days.

India is now only behind the US in the total number of Covid-19 cases globally. On Monday, India surpassed Brazil to become the second worst Covid-19 hit country globally.