India’s Covid cases lower than 10,000 for the third straight day

While the threat of new variant Omicron is looming large over the world, India’s daily Covid cases remained below 10,000 for the third straight day at 8,309 with 236 casualties, as per the Health Ministry data. Kerala contributed more than 50 per cent of the cases at 4,350 with 159 deaths, followed by Maharashtra at 832, less than 1,000 new cases for the 11th straight day. In the north-eastern region, Assam registered 133 Covid cases followed by Mizoram at 94.

Meanwhile, the total tests conducted in the country stood at 7.62 lakh in the previous day. The daily positivity rate was at 1.09 per cent, coming in below 2 per cent for the last 56 days. The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.85 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 15 days. The active caseload stood at 1,03,859, constituting 0.3 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

In addition, India administered 42.04 lakh vaccine doses till 8:00 am on Monday and with this the country administered more than 122 crore shots so far. Also, the government informed that more than 24.61 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.