PM Modi launches world's largest Covid vaccination drive

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination programme which would see around 3 crore people immunised in the shortest possible against a deadly virus that killed 20 million people worldwide so far.
Launching the mammoth vaccination programme virtually, the Prime Minister said scientists gave nod to not one, but two made-in India vaccines after being convinced about its safety and efficacy and hence people should not pay heed to rumours and propaganda.
He said the vaccine will start working only after 14 days after a beneficiary getting two doses which are given nearly a month apart and urged people to wear the masks and follow all Covid appropriate behaviour till then.
By ensuring that medical workers would get the vaccine first, the country is paying tributes to the health care workers who worked day and night to save every possible life from the dreadful infection, Modi said.
He said Indian scientists have been able to develop two vaccines shortest possible time and there are more vaccines against Covid-19 are getting ready.
Following the launch, the vaccines – Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India under an arrangement with British pharma giant AstraZeneca and indigenously-developed Covaxin by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech together with Indian Council of Medical Research scientists – is already being rolled out through over 3,000 vaccination centres across the country. At the end of the day, over 3 lakh people are expected to be inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
PTI adds
"We remained vigilant round the clock, took right decisions at right time" said PM Modi on India's fight against the pandemic.
PM Modi said that while some countries left their citizens stranded in China during pandemic, India had evacuated its nationals & also those of other nations.
PM Modi added that preventive measures like wearing mask, social distancing needed after vaccination too.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Given the events in Washington DC on January 6, this week’s quiz is all about buildings that house or housed ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...