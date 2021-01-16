PM Modi launches world's largest Covid vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination programme which would see around 3 crore people immunised in the shortest possible against a deadly virus that killed 20 million people worldwide so far.

Launching the mammoth vaccination programme virtually, the Prime Minister said scientists gave nod to not one, but two made-in India vaccines after being convinced about its safety and efficacy and hence people should not pay heed to rumours and propaganda.

He said the vaccine will start working only after 14 days after a beneficiary getting two doses which are given nearly a month apart and urged people to wear the masks and follow all Covid appropriate behaviour till then.

By ensuring that medical workers would get the vaccine first, the country is paying tributes to the health care workers who worked day and night to save every possible life from the dreadful infection, Modi said.

He said Indian scientists have been able to develop two vaccines shortest possible time and there are more vaccines against Covid-19 are getting ready.

Following the launch, the vaccines – Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India under an arrangement with British pharma giant AstraZeneca and indigenously-developed Covaxin by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech together with Indian Council of Medical Research scientists – is already being rolled out through over 3,000 vaccination centres across the country. At the end of the day, over 3 lakh people are expected to be inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

PTI adds

More PM to virtually inaugurate vaccination drive on January 16

"We remained vigilant round the clock, took right decisions at right time" said PM Modi on India's fight against the pandemic.

PM Modi said that while some countries left their citizens stranded in China during pandemic, India had evacuated its nationals & also those of other nations.

PM Modi added that preventive measures like wearing mask, social distancing needed after vaccination too.