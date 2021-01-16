National

PM Modi launches world's largest Covid vaccination drive

Our Bureau PTI | Updated on January 16, 2021 Published on January 16, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi   -  PTI

PM Modi launches nationwide rollout of Covid-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination programme which would see around 3 crore people immunised in the shortest possible against a deadly virus that killed 20 million people worldwide so far.  

Launching the mammoth vaccination programme virtually, the Prime Minister said scientists gave nod to not one, but two made-in India vaccines after being convinced about its safety and efficacy and hence people should not pay heed to rumours and propaganda.  

He said the vaccine will start working only after 14 days after a beneficiary getting two doses which are given nearly a month apart and urged people to wear the masks and follow all Covid appropriate behaviour till then. 

India records 15,158 fresh Covid-19 cases, 175 more deaths

By ensuring that medical workers would get the vaccine first, the country is paying tributes to the health care workers who worked day and night to save every possible life from the dreadful infection, Modi said.

First health worker, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and AIIMS Director. Photo Sandeep Saxena   -  The Hindu

 

He said Indian scientists have been able to develop two vaccines shortest possible time and there are more vaccines against Covid-19 are getting ready.  

Following the launch, the vaccines – Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India under an arrangement with British pharma giant AstraZeneca and indigenously-developed Covaxin by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech together with Indian Council of Medical Research scientists – is already being rolled out through over 3,000 vaccination centres across the country. At the end of the day, over 3 lakh people are expected to be inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

A nurse administers the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, after the launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the AIIMS in New Delhi, Saturday, January 16   -  PTI via Youtube

PTI adds

PM to virtually inaugurate vaccination drive on January 16
 

PM Modi addressing frontline workers at a hospital in Delhi during the inauguration of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive starting January 16.   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

"We remained vigilant round the clock, took right decisions at right time" said PM Modi on India's fight against the pandemic.

PM Modi said that while some countries left their citizens stranded in China during pandemic, India had evacuated its nationals & also those of other nations.

PM Modi added that preventive measures like wearing mask, social distancing needed after vaccination too.

Published on January 16, 2021
coronavirus
Covid-19
