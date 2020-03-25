Industry chamber seeks extension of dates for tax assessment

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the State Government to the extent the dates for completion of assessment under KVAT, CST, and KGST Act, which were to be done before March 31.

The Chamber’s appeal comes in the wake of the all-around life-threatening situation and particularly when the business community is grappling with unforeseen financial instability and temporary closure due to Covid 19 virus attack.

Sunny L.Malayil, chamber president, appealed to the Finance Minister to take stock of the situation and come out with necessary notification or Ordinance extending the dates for completion of assessment and for compliances as done by the Central government.

The assessments for the year 2013–2014 are getting time-barred on March 31 and dealers have been issued notices in this regard. In cases where notices have not been issued, officers have now been instructed to issue the same through emails and WhatsAapp, he said.

It is understood that the officers have been given instructions to complete the assessment process before March 31, even without coming to the office. Many dealers might not be accessible over emails or phones as their offices are being closed. When the offices of dealers, as well as the Commercial Tax Department, are closed and in the absence of office staff, it is not possible to attend such assessment proceedings within a limited time.

The offices/units of the trade fraternity have been under complete lockdown and their staff and accounts personnel are inaccessible at the moment, he added.