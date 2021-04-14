Industry seeks self-certification nod during 15-day lockdown

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The Maharashtra government assured industry representatives that it will take steps to ensure the smooth functioning of industrial units during the coming fortnight when stringent curbs, excepting on essential services, have been announced to control the spread of Covid-19
Following the lockdown-like restrictions announced from April 14 to May 1, the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) organised a discussion with the government officials on the functioning of industries during the mini lockdown.
The industry representatives sought self-certification permission for State-government clearances that may be needed.
Sadashiv Survase, Joint Director, Industries Department said that the government will take all possible steps to facilitate the functioning of industries.
“Pharma, agro-food processing and the dairy sector have been allowed to function at full capacity in related supply chains and ancillaries. The government will come out with guidelines for export-oriented units,” he said.
Suravase added industries can function if their staff is in urban areas and asked companies to arrange for their commute.
MCCIA President Mehta said that the industries are taking a lead in the vaccination drive, with Pune leading the drive. MCCIA Director-General Prashant Girbane said that the industries will fully comply with the government norms.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...