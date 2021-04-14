Industry seeks self-certification nod during 15-day lockdown

The Maharashtra government assured industry representatives that it will take steps to ensure the smooth functioning of industrial units during the coming fortnight when stringent curbs, excepting on essential services, have been announced to control the spread of Covid-19

Following the lockdown-like restrictions announced from April 14 to May 1, the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) organised a discussion with the government officials on the functioning of industries during the mini lockdown.

The industry representatives sought self-certification permission for State-government clearances that may be needed.

Sadashiv Survase, Joint Director, Industries Department said that the government will take all possible steps to facilitate the functioning of industries.

‘Ensure smooth functioning’

“Pharma, agro-food processing and the dairy sector have been allowed to function at full capacity in related supply chains and ancillaries. The government will come out with guidelines for export-oriented units,” he said.

Suravase added industries can function if their staff is in urban areas and asked companies to arrange for their commute.

MCCIA President Mehta said that the industries are taking a lead in the vaccination drive, with Pune leading the drive. MCCIA Director-General Prashant Girbane said that the industries will fully comply with the government norms.