Input Tax Credit for GST assesses only up to invoices matched from January 1

Finance Ministry has notified January 1, 2022 as the date for norms making 100 per cent invoice matching mandatory under Goods & Services Tax (GST) regime. This means an assessee will get input tax credit (ITC) only to the extent of invoices matched.

For each and every assessee, the system calculates ITC for him based on the returns filed by her/his supplier. These curb the chance of overstating ITC and taking benefits more than due. Earlier rules allowed assessee to take 10 per cent additional ITC, without supporting invoices, which was later reduced to 5 per cent. Now, this 5 per cent provision will not be applicable from January 1, and 100 per cent invoice matching will come into place.

Four conditions

This will be possible because of an amendment in the Finance Act 2021 which inserts a new clause in section 16. This section deals with eligibility and conditions for taking ITC. There are four conditions for ITC to be credited for an assessee in respect of a supply. First, he should have a tax invoice or debit note issued by a registered supplier or such other tax paying documents. Second, he has received the goods or services or both. Third, tax has actually been paid on the supply. And fourth, a return has been filed.

Now, after the first condition, another clause has been added which says “the details of the invoice or debit note referred to in clause (a) has been furnished by the supplier in the statement of outward supplies and such details have been communicated to the recipient of such invoice or debit note in the manner specified under section 37.” This addition will come into effect from January 01.

Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner with AMRG & Associates, says finance act 2021 made a notable change whereby a critical condition for claiming ITC has been moved up from delegated legislation. Currently, taxpayers can avail and utilise full input tax credit wherein invoice matching is to the tune of 95 per cent or above, with this amendment tax credit will be available only when there is a 100 per cent matching of invoice level details. This change will make it mandatory for every taxpayer to claim the tax credit only when the supplier reports such specific invoices in GSTR -1.

“Currently, a similar condition specified in delegated legislation is not taken seriously by numerous taxpayers on technical grounds, due to which non-compliance of this point is being litigated in several high courts. With this change, underlying restriction on ITC will have statutory support, making the same invincible. Though this change is not a retrospective amendment in law, it is expected that the current litigation will be decided in favour of taxpayers,” he said.