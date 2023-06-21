Delhi celebrated the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday with events across the national capital that witnessed the participation of political leaders and officials.

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandviya and Piyush Gotal, and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena took part in yoga day events in the city.

Union Petroleum Minister Puri said in a tweet, "Yoga for 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'! Joined exponents and practitioners of yoga in a global celebration of the ancient practice of fitness at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi."

He also tweeted a 90-clip of him performing 'asanas'.

In another tweet, he shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recorded message being screened during the event.

PM @narendramodi Ji shares message of Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam on #InternationalDayofYoga2023

With 180 countries now part of this global event, #Yoga has indeed brought the world together & has transformed into a Global Jan Andolan under India's leadership.#VigyanBhawanpic.twitter.com/ZndNYUMswa — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 21, 2023

In the national capital, yoga day events were organised at Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Kartavya Path, New Moti Bagh-IAS Residences area, Sanjay Jheel, Singapore Park and Central Park-Connaught Place.

The New Delhi Municipal Council installed LED screens at eight locations where events to celebrate the day were organised.

This was the first time that yoga day was celebrated at Kartavya Path following its redevelopment and rechristening last year.

Recorded messages from Modi and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar were broadcast on LED screens at all locations.

InternationalDayofYoga celebrated at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

In a video message on the occasion, Modi, who is on an official State Visit to the US, said Indians have welcomed new ideas, conserved them and celebrated the country's rich diversity.

Dhankhar led the national celebration in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined the celebration on the Parliament House premises while other Union ministers performed yoga in different cities.

Saxena participated in an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority at Bansera in Sarai Kale Khan.

"Our sages discovered yoga. It is one of the keys to health where there is no expenditure. PM Modi took it on an international level. We all should adopt it," Saxena told PTI after the event.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi also participated in an event organised by the Municipal Corproration of Delhi at Subhash Nagar.

Indian Army personnel also performed Yoga at Ladakh’s Pangong Tso Lake and Sikkim.

