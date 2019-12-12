National

Internet suspension in 10 Assam districts extended for 48 hrs

PTI Guwahati | Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 12, 2019

Internet suspension in 10 districts of Assam   -  The Hindu

Suspension of internet services in ten districts of Assam was extended for 48 hours on Thursday, beginning 12 pm, to prevent “misuse” of social media to disturb peace and tranquility, and to maintain law and order, officials said.

Internet services will remain suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political department) Sanjay Krishna told PTI.

Internet services were suspended at 7 pm on Wednesday amid massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Thousands of people defied curfew in Guwahati and took to the streets, prompting police to open fire, even as protests against the contentious Bill intensified in the state.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.

Published on December 12, 2019
Assam
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Anaj Mandi fire exposes infrastructure challenges