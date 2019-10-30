National

INX Media case: Delhi court reserves order on ED plea for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

P Chidambaram

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking one-day custodial interrogation of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar is scheduled to pronounce the order shortly.

The probe agency has sought 1-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

While seeking Chidambaram’s custody, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, told the court that they would like to effectively use the one day left with them.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, said the agency did not confront Chidambaram for 14 days. The court had on October 24 sent Chidambaram to ED custody till today.

politics
fraud
