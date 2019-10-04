National

INX Media case: SC issues notice to CBI on P Chidambaram’s bail plea

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 04, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to CBI, asking it to respond on former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea seeking bail in the INX Media corruption case.

A bench of justices R Banumathi and Hrishikesh Roy asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on October 15.

Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody, has moved the top court, challenging the September 30 verdict of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his plea seeking bail in the case.

Published on October 04, 2019
politics
Supreme Court of India
fraud
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
28 candidates in fray for Huzurnagar bypolls in Telangana