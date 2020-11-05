Is India on the brink of second Covid-19 wave?

India seems to be slowly moving towards a second Covid-19 wave, with the number of daily cases steadily climbing from a low of 36,470 registered on October 26. Since then, the number of daily cases as well as 7-day moving average of Covid-19 has been rising and on Thursday it moved up beyond 50,000 with 50,210 people testing positive during the last 24 hours.

Kerala with 8,516 fresh cases and Delhi with over 6,800 new infections accounted for a fair share of the new cases. As of now, the total count of Covid-19 cases in India crossed 83.64 lakh and nearly 77.12 lakh people recovered already. As many as 1,24,315 people succumbed to the infection of which 704 were during the last 24 hours.