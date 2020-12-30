National

ISRO Chief Sivan gets one-year extension

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 30, 2020 Published on December 30, 2020

ISRO Chairman K Sivan   -  PTI

K Sivan, Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation and Secretary, the Department of Space, has got our year extension and will continue in his position till January 14, 2022 or until further orders, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in a statement said the tenure of Sivan will be extended for one year.

ISRO
