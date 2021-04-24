ITC to airfreight oxygen containers from Asian countries

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd will be airfreighting 24 cryogenic containers from Asian countries in collaboration with industrial oxygen supplier, Linde India Ltd.

Linde Group is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion.

The move will help increase transport capacity of oxygen from production sites to hospitals that are battling critical shortages.

ITC will airfreight oxygen cryogenic containers that are ISO certified ans each having a 20-tonne capacity, in its bid to help ease the oxygen crisis in the country.

“To serve the national priority of easing the bottleneck of transporting medical oxygen, and to support the government’s efforts, ITC has tied up with Linde India to airfreight 24 cryogenic ISO containers of 20 tons each from Asian countries for use by them to transport medical oxygen across the country,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The company is also airlifting large numbers of oxygen concentrators for distribution.

ITC’s paperboard unit in Bhadrachalam (Telangana) has commenced supply of oxygen to neighbouring areas.

“It will continue to explore other avenues to help address the challenges emerging during these trying times,” the statement further added.