IUML moves SC challenging Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 12, 2019

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) moved the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a day after it was passed in the Rajya Sabha completing the legislative process for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The IUML has alleged that the Bill violates the fundamental Right to Equality of the Constitution.

The Bill which was cleared in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday saw 125 MPs voting in its favour and 99 against it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

