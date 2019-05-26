Jagan govt to probe Amaravati ‘land scams’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that his Government will probe the land scams in and around the Amaravati Capital region. The new government will look into Polavaram project works as well and go for reverse tendering, if needed.

He alleged that powers-that-be and benamis resorted to ‘insider trading’ as the former Chief Minister was privy to the information where the new capital was going to be located.

Addressing his maiden press conference in New Delhi on Sunday after clinching the Assembly elections, he said the government will dig into the land purchases and allotments and go for ‘reverse tendering’ with regard to some projects, if needed, after reviewing them.

The YSRCP President flew to New Delhi on Sunday.

SCS demand

He said the NDA was sitting pretty with comfortable majority and didn’t require the support of his 22 MPs.

“I expected them to win about 250 seats so that they would require our help,” he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has extended support to AP’s SCS demand, Reddy said. “With a combined strength of 31 MPs (YSRCP’s 22 MPs and nine of TRS), we can fight for our rights effectively,” he said.

Debt burden

He said the debt burden of the State had gone up to ₹2.58 lakh crore from ₹97,000 crore in 2014, when the State was divided. “The interest burden stands at ₹20,000 crore. In all, debt servicing is put at ₹40,000 crore, annually. The economy is in precarious condition. It is surviving on overdraft,” he said.

He said his government will start reviewing the performance of different Departments and would come out with a White Paper.

On poll promises, he said he will honour all the promises made in the manifesto. On prohibition of liquor, he said the State will implement it in phases and “by the time I go to the polls in 2024, I will complete the implementation”.