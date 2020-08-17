Jagan launches UPI facility in village, ward secretariats with Canara Bank, NCPI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched digital payment services through UPI in 15,004 village and ward secretariats.

Various services will be available with the digitalisation in association with National Payment Corporation of India (NCPI) and Canara Bank.

Launching the service on Monday, the Chief Minister said “taking governance to the doorstep is the motto of our government which was the reason we have brought in the village and ward secretariat system where 545 types of services are available.”

“For every 50 families we have provided one volunteer and a secretariat was set up for every village or villages having a population of 2,000 and they will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of welfare schemes of the government straight to the beneficiaries,” he said.

Canara Bank MD and CEO LV Prabhakar and NCPI CEO Dilip Asbe participated in the programme through a video conference.