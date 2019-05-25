Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on AP Governor

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan on Saturday.

Apart from staking claim to form the new Government in Andhra Pradesh after winning a massive mandate in elections, Reddy has also invited the Governor to attend his swearing in ceremony to be held on May 30 in Vijayawada.

Accompanied by his wife Bharati, Reddy also met Telanagana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at this official residence, Pragati Bhavan here, and invited him to the oath-taking ceremony.

Telangana government has extended full official status to him as a `designated chief minister’ including a special convoy.

Rousing welcome

Reddy was cheered by huge crowd at Begumpet Airport here when he arrived in a special aircraft from Vijayawada after being unanimously elected as leader of YSRCP legislature party earlier.

While addressing the newly-elected legislators of his party, Reddy, son of united Andhra Pradesh chief minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, said focus should be on good governance and coming back to power with greater support from people of the state in 2024 elections.