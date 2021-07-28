Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks reallocation of unused Covid-19 vaccine with pvt hospitals

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday renewed his demand for re-allocation of unused Covid-19 vaccine doses to the State government.

In a review meeting today in Amaravati, Reddy said 43.38 lakh doses of vaccine were allotted to private hospitals for May-July and only 5.224 lakh doses were used.

The Chief Minister said he would write to the Centre seeking reallocation of the unused stocks to the State government to expedite the vaccination process.

As per official data, the State government has so far administered 2.04 crore doses of vaccine including 1.03 crore first doses and 50.46 lakh second dose.

Reddy also directed the officials to constitute a committee to study Covid-19 situation in various States to suggest measures for effective for effective containment of the pandemic.

There are are 20,965 active cases in the State with daily positivity rate of 2.51 percent and recovery rate 98.25 percent.

The positivity rate was at 25 per cent during the peak period of the second wave of the Covid. The positivity rate is less than three percent in nine districts, less than five percent in three districts and more than five percent in one district.

As on date, 4,426 patients are being treated in hospitals while 2,349 are at covid care centres. Almost 94.43 percent of patients in network hospitals and 75.25 percent of patients in private hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri, the State’s healthcare scheme.