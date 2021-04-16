Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to PM for supply of 60 lakh vaccines doses

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supply of 60 lakh doses of vaccine to the State.

He wrote, “I express my heartfelt thanks for the 6.4 lakh doses of vaccine supplied to my State in response to my letter dated 09.04.2021. In accordance with your call for Tika Utsav, we have taken up vaccination on a large scale. I am happy to bring to your kind notice that we have vaccinated 6,28,961 persons on a single day on April 14 during Tika Utsav. This is highest single day Covid vaccination numbers by any State in the country.”

“We have not only established our capability of vaccinating over six lakh people per day but also set up a model for all the States to emulate. I request You Sir, to instruct the concern officials of Health Ministry to supply 60 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to my State to ensure that all the population above 45 years are vaccinated for first dose in the next three weeks.”