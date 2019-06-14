Jaganmohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, pleads for SCS

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday left for New Delhi to participate in the NITI Aayog meeting to be held in the national capital. He said he will plead for granting the Special Category Status to the State.

On Friday evening, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him the issue of Special Category Status and the implementation of the provisions of the AP Re-organisation Act, 2014.

He told reporters that his main agenda was to participate in the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and plead for the promised Special Category Status to the State.

“I have met Home Minister Amit Shah and tried to impress upon him the need for granting Special Category Status to the State. We have also discussed the implementation of provisions of AP Re-organisation Act, 2014, as the Home Ministry looks after these issues,” he told reporters.

In response to a question whether any political issues were also discussed, he said no such discussion had taken place.