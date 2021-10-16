National

Jaishankar to visit Israel; to meet top leaders, Indian community

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 16, 2021

The focus of India and Israel collaboration is on innovation and research

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will discuss various elements of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in his meeting with Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during his five-day visit to the country beginning Sunday.

"EAM will interact with the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel, Indologists, Indian students who are currently pursuing their education in Israeli universities, and business people, including from the hi-tech industries," according to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

Jaishankar is on his first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister, He will also call on the President, the Prime Minister, and the Knesset Speaker, the release added.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership during the visit of PM Narendra Modi to Israel in July 2017. Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Published on October 16, 2021

