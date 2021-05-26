Jaiswal appointed as new CBI Director

Senior IPS officer from Maharashtra Subodh Kumar Jaiswal will be the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his name from a shortlist prepared by the high power panel, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice NV Ramana. Another member of the panel and leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had moved a dissent note against the shortlist. He said he has reservations about the way the shortlist was prepared.

A Government release said Jaiswal's appointment is for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders, whichever is earlier.