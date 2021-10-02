Jal Jeevan Mission, a movement, of women, says PM; launches app

Scripting a survival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the vision of the Jal Jeevan Mission is not just to make water accessible to the people, but is also intended to bring about a major “decentralisation”.
“This is a village-driven and women-driven movement. Its main base is mass movement and public participation,” Modi said, as he virtually launched the Jal Jeevan Mission mobile application.
Interacting with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis/Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC) on Jal Jeevan Mission through video conference, Modi also launched the Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh, to which any individual, institution, corporation, or philanthropist, be it in India or abroad, can contribute to help provide tap water connection to every rural household, school, anganwadi centre, ashram shala and other public institutions.
Modi said that all details about the mission such as how many households received water, its quality, etc., will be available in one place on the mobile app. The mobile app aims to improve awareness among stakeholders and ensure greater transparency and accountability of schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
It maybe recalled that the ₹3.6-lakh crore Jal Jeevan mission was announced by the Prime Minister in August 2019 to provide clean tap water to all households. Since the launch of the mission, five crore households have got water connections, Modi said. From Independence till 2019, only three crore households in the country had access to tap water.
“Today, water is reaching every household in about 1.25,00,00 villages in about 80 districts. In the aspirational districts, the number of tap connections has increased from 31 lakh to 1.16 crore,” the Prime Minister said.
The Jal Shakti Ministry was formed by the government in July 2019 to address all water issues in the country. It was formed by integrating several existing ministries, such as water resources and the Ministry of drinking water and sanitation.
