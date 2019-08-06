Jammu and Kashmir: Lok Sabha passes resolution to remove Article 370

Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two Union Territories.

The resolution was passed by Lok Sabha with 351 members voting in its support and 72 against it, while one member abstained.

The bill to create two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- was passed in the House by 370 votes in favour and 70 against.

The resolution and the bill were approved by Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The government on Monday revoked some provisions of the Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and proposed bifurcation of the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of protracted militancy.

Shah later withdrew the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2019, saying that the clauses incorporated in the legislation will automatically come into effect in the two new Union Territories.

The Bill will also be withdrawn from Rajya Sabha.