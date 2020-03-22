Janata Curfew: 24-hour shutdown in Telangana

Life in Telangana has come to stand still, with people choosing to stay home to observe the nationa-wide Janata Curfew. All the shopping establishments, businesses and scores of public and private companies remained closed.

While the rest of the country is shutting down between 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, the Telangana is going to shutdown for 24 hours.

All the public transport modes – Road Transport Corporation buses, Metro trains and local trains – stopped services.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who extended the 14-hour shutdown by 10 more hours, exempted emergency and essential services from the shut down.

However, some staff in a few IT firms complained that they were summoned to the offices and were made to work.

Apartment buildings and gated communities locked their main entrances, not allowing the vehicular movements.

Anticipating the daylong shutdown, people thronged super markets on Saturday to stock up essential commodities.