J&K BJP spokesperson asks authorities to check authenticity of NGOs helping needy people

Bhartiya

Janata Party (BJP) spokesman Altaf Thakur from Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday urged the union territory government to appoint a nodal officer to check the authenticity of hundreds of NGOs, who are on the ground on the pretext of providing succour the poor.

Thakur stated in the official release that there are reports that dozens of fake NGOs are filling their own coffers by taking selfies with the poor while distributing small kits that include a few biscuit packets.

Thakur further said that whenever tragedy has stuck Kashmir, NGOs have played a crucial role in helping people in the Valley. However, a few NGOs are capitalizing on the ongoing crisis of the coronavirus.

Thakur expressed his deep concerns over NGOs distributing small packets of biscuits to poor and clicking photos with them to bank on it later.

The BJP leader suggested that the authorities must set guidelines for all the NGOs for distributing relief among the poor. He advised that NGOs should put a label on the kits and other items and handover the same to the concerned deputy commissioners for hassle-free distribution.

He further added that numerous volunteers of such NGOs are venturing out amidst the lockdown, which pose a great risk of spreading the pandemic. “To stop this, registered NGOs should deposit their relief kits by fixing their tags on the packets at the concerned DC offices for timely distribution. The packets should be distributed under the supervision of the nodal officer.