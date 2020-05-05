J&K photojournalists secure Pulitzer 2020 for ‘striking images of life’

Digital divide will hurt girls
Associated Press news agency's photographers Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan, and Channi Anand secured the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in feature photography for covering the crackdown in Kashmir post the revocation of Article 370, as per media reports.
The announcement was made virtually on Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak. Pulitzer board administrator Dana Canedy declared the winners from her living room via a live stream on YouTube rather than at a ceremony at New York's Columbia University.
In a statement on their website following the announcement, Pulitzer said the Kashmiri photographers were honored for their "striking images of life" in the Valley.
The Pulitzers are generally regarded as the highest honor that United States-based journalists and organisations can receive.
The three photographers extensively covered images of protests, police and paramilitary action, and daily life post lockdown on August 5.
"It was always cat-and-mouse," Yasin recalled on Monday in an email to Aljazeera. "These things made us more determined than ever to never be silenced."
Yasin and Khan are based in Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, while Anand is based in the Jammu district.
