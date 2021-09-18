J&K spending more money than other states to nurture talent of youth in education and sports: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday presided over the closing ceremony of the year-long golden jubilee celebrations of the University of Jammu and said that Jammu and Kashmir is spending more money than other states of the country to nurture the talents of the youth in both education and sports.

On the occasion, he inaugurated 11 infrastructure projects worth ₹43.91 crore on the main campus and offsite campuses in Ramnagar, Reasi, and Kathua.

“Jammu and Kashmir is spending more money than other states of the country to nurture the talent of youth in both education and sports. Many of you will know that the budget of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Services and Sports this year is ₹513 crore, relatively higher than several big states,” the LG said.

Sinha underscored the need for a future-oriented, value-based, and ambitious education system that enhances the dignity of personality. The future expects new thinking from students and teachers, and a vast improvement in the education system, he said.

“It is possible to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies in the learning ecosystem and prepare the students of the future, armed with cognitive and hard skills. Teachers and students both should be willing to unlearn and relearn,” he urged.

The Lt Governor lauded the university administration for achieving A+ grade in the recent NAAC report, besides congratulating the students, faculty members, and the Vice-chancellor for the newly inaugurated infrastructure projects.

Dynamic education

Laying stress on the dynamics of contemporary education ecosystem, Sinha said that universities and colleges can no longer afford to produce ordinary students. Teachers will have to continuously evolve new mechanisms to enrich the syllabus and the students will have to learn things beyond the prescribed curriculum.

“The key driving force for the future is knowledge. The rate at which we can adapt new educational methods, new research programmes is increasing. The speed of scientific and technological innovations requires much faster, swifter adaptability from both the teachers as well as students,” Sinha asserted.

It is important to remember that universities and colleges have immense power and a small shift in curriculum can have a decisive impact on the socio-economic environment, he added.

He noted that as the Union territory prepares for a new industrial revolution, the educational institutes need to churn out skilled human capital commensurate with the industry’s demand. “I urge educators to analyse and adapt to changing dynamics, and fill the gaps to keep up with the ever-changing education ecosystem,” he said.

“The New Education Policy calls upon educators to move beyond reading, writing and arithmetic and lays emphasis on the development of future builders who affect positive changes in the society through innovation, creativity, compassion, decency, and sensitivity,” he added.

Sinha assured the people that the Jammu and Kashmir administration will never allow shortage of resources for the development of educational institutes in the union territorty.