Joint platform of central trade unions vows support to farmers

The joint platform of ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) belonging to the Opposition camp has asked workers to extend “active solidarity support” to farmers while asserting unions’ demands to scrap the four labour codes and stop privatisation.
The CTUs pledged support to the programmes taken up by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) in all the States and asked workers to join in the thousands in the three-day protests in State capitals from January 23. The CTUs have also decided to convert the proposed Farmers Republic Day parade to a joint assertion of workers and peasants against the Narendra Modi government’s policies.
They asked the Centre to take cognisance of the fact that their own allies are deserting them over the controversial farm reform laws and “instead of sticking to false arguments and delaying tactics in the hope of tiring out the toiling masses,” the Centre should accept the just demands of the farmers graciously at once.
The CTUs denounced the Centre for their “utterly negative and egoistic approach in the matter of repealing the farm laws, the Electricity Amendment Bill and also ensuring a legal guarantee for MSP for all crops along with government procurement. “The Joint Platform also condemns the vilification campaign against the struggling farmers and their organisations by the Government branding them as Khalistanis, terrorists using the godi media and their paid Troll Army. It is heartening that such lie-campaign by the Government had no impact at all and everyday more and more people from all over the country are joining the farmers’ stay-in brigades around the borders of Delhi and simultaneously solidarity agitations are taking place in all the States. The workers are playing a frontline role in such solidarity actions,” a statement from the CTUs said.
