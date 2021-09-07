National

JP Nadda hails BJP's performance in Karnataka city polls

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 07, 2021

BJP President JP Nadda, on Tuesday, lauded the party's performance in the city corporation polls in Karnataka and congratulated the state leadership, including Chief Minister BS Bommai, for a the party’s performance.

“Thanks to people-friendly policies of PM Narendra Modi, we have won Belagavi City Corporation for the first time. It's a matter of pride that Karnataka BJP has emerged as single largest party in Hubballi-Dharwad corporation and performed exceedingly well in Kalaburgi Corporation,” Nadda said in a tweet.

He lauded Bommai, State party chief Nalin Kateel and party workers for ensuring that the “BJP won bigger than it did last time.”

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party received a shot in the arm in the State as they got a clear majority in Belagavi, emerged as the single largest party in Hubballi-Dharwad and finished a close second in Kalaburagi.

In Doddaballapur City Municipal Council election in Bengaluru rural district, the BJP emerged as a single largest party, while the Congress got absolute majority in Tarikere Town Municipal Council in Chikkamagaluru district.

The elections took place on September 3 and the results were announced on Monday.

