Justice AP Sahi sworn-in as Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Justice AP Sahi was sworn-in as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Monday in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to Justice Sahi at a small function in Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and his Cabinet colleagues were present at the function.

Justice Sahi replaces Justice VK Tahilramani, who quit on September 6. In the last two months, the next senior most Judge, Justice V Kothari was the Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court.