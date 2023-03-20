BRS leader K Kavitha was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate for the second time in Delhi excise case on Monday, days before her petition challenging summons issued against her is heard by the Supreme Court.

Kavitha, the daughter of Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and a Member of Legislative Council (MLC), reached the ED headquarters around 10:30 AM for questioning on allegations that she was part of a ‘South Group’ that allegedly gave ₹100 crore bribe to AAP leaders for manipulating the Dehi excise policy for profit. Her questioning went on till levening.

The MLC was grilled for about nine hours when she was summoned for questioning on March 11. The BRS leader has said in televised interviews and press conferences ahead of questioning that she has done no wrong and would cooperate in the investigation. She has also accused the centre of using agencies to settle political scores.

The ED has picked up all the persons associated with the South Group so far. A Rouse Avenue court sent Hydrabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who too belonged to the South Group, to judicial custody till April 3 following his arrest on March 6 in the case. Other members of the South Group include the promoter of Aurobindo Pharma Sarath Reddy and YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s son Raghav Magunta.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, one of the prime accused in the case, for 14 days, which would end till April 3. The matter was heard online. The ED is investigating to find out proceeds of the crime committed to illegally profit out of the liquor business by rigging excise policy.

