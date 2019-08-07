Karnataka Cabinet expansion put on hold

Two weeks after the BJP came to power in Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister continues to man a one-person cabinet. He is drawing flak from the opposition as the State reels under monsoon rains and flood. For now his plans to expand the cabinet appear to be delayed some more.

The BJP central leadership has instructed Yediyurappa to monitor the flood situation in the State and leave Cabinet expansion to a later date.

As the party leadership was busy with parliamentary affairs, especially with the passage of key Bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and mourning the untimely death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Chief Minister, who had camped in Delhi could not meet the party’s decision makers.

However, he was able to meet the Prime Minister, President, Vice President and a couple of Union ministers. Yediyurappa could not meet the Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah. He was asked to visit Delhi after a couple of days or next week to finalise cabinet expansion.

Disappointed Yediyurappa returned to Bengaluru and boarded a special flight to Belagavi in the evening to conduct aerial survey of the flood damage and review the relief measures done by the district administration.

Earlier in the week, Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Raichur, Bagalkot, Vijayapura districts and had assured the flood-affected people that government would make all efforts to take up rescue and rehabilitation measures.

Opposition offensive

Karnataka continues with a one-man Cabinet with Yediyurappa who was sworn in as chief minister two weeks ago, after the fall of the JD(S)-Congress alliance government.

Congress party tweeted “This is heights of absurdity. There is no Government in place. People are suffering due to floods. Administrative machinery is dead. Officials are clueless about what needs to be done? @BSYBJP has already started what his master @narendramodi is good at !! See to believe.”

Janata Dal Secular too hit out at the BJP and tweeted: “@BSYBJP While the state is reeling under severe floods, you’ve not formed the cabinet yet, & on a selfish trip to Delhi. Do you get sadistic pleasure by seeing lakhs of people in distress? Is this why you toppled a perfectly functioning government? To see people suffer?”