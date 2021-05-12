Karnataka clears ₹13,500 cr investment plans

Grasim Industries, JSW Techno and Shree Cement are some of the companies which have received clearances for their projects from the Karnataka government on Wednesday.

The State government cleared investment proposals worth ₹13,487.11 crore at the state’s 56th State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting, held under the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The proposals comprised nine new projects and one additional investment proposal, which has a potential to create employment for 6,256 people.

The approved projects include: JSW Techno Project Management’s investment of ₹892.3 crore (employment for 32 people) for production of oxygen and other gases; Shree Cement’s clinker grinding and cement bagging plant at Doddaballapur, involving ₹600 crore investment generating over 300 jobs; Indian Oil Corporation’s facility for storage and despatch of petroleum products at Chitradurga for ₹555.4 crore to generate over 52 jobs; Grasim Industries’ chemicals and paints unit at Chamarajanagar for ₹731.79 crore investment and employment generation for 270 persons; YG Cutting Tools Corporation’s engineering tools unit at Chikkaballapur for ₹1,000 crore giving 750 jobs; NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies’ data centre at Bidadi at an investment of ₹2,000 crore employing 160; Rasasri Tech Park (an integrated Township at Yelahanka) for ₹4,042.95 crore; Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Private Ltd, a solar photovoltaic module manufacturing unit at, Dabaspet for ₹825 crore with potential to generate 736 jobs;. Gold Plus Glass Industries’glass and glass products MSEZ at Mangaluru envisaging ₹2,527 crore investment employing 956 people; and Mylar Sugars Ltd (to increase capacity of molasses based/grain based dual feed, Huvinahadagali, Ballari) for ₹312.67 crore to generate 956 jobs.