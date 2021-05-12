Karnataka clears ₹13,500 cr investment plans

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Grasim Industries, JSW Techno and Shree Cement are some of the companies which have received clearances for their projects from the Karnataka government on Wednesday.
The State government cleared investment proposals worth ₹13,487.11 crore at the state’s 56th State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting, held under the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The proposals comprised nine new projects and one additional investment proposal, which has a potential to create employment for 6,256 people.
The approved projects include: JSW Techno Project Management’s investment of ₹892.3 crore (employment for 32 people) for production of oxygen and other gases; Shree Cement’s clinker grinding and cement bagging plant at Doddaballapur, involving ₹600 crore investment generating over 300 jobs; Indian Oil Corporation’s facility for storage and despatch of petroleum products at Chitradurga for ₹555.4 crore to generate over 52 jobs; Grasim Industries’ chemicals and paints unit at Chamarajanagar for ₹731.79 crore investment and employment generation for 270 persons; YG Cutting Tools Corporation’s engineering tools unit at Chikkaballapur for ₹1,000 crore giving 750 jobs; NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies’ data centre at Bidadi at an investment of ₹2,000 crore employing 160; Rasasri Tech Park (an integrated Township at Yelahanka) for ₹4,042.95 crore; Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Private Ltd, a solar photovoltaic module manufacturing unit at, Dabaspet for ₹825 crore with potential to generate 736 jobs;. Gold Plus Glass Industries’glass and glass products MSEZ at Mangaluru envisaging ₹2,527 crore investment employing 956 people; and Mylar Sugars Ltd (to increase capacity of molasses based/grain based dual feed, Huvinahadagali, Ballari) for ₹312.67 crore to generate 956 jobs.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...