Karnataka declares 10-day night curfew, curbs on new year celebrations

Karnataka has announced a night curfew for 10 days starting from December 28 to January 7 to combat the ongoing threat from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. It has barred the movement of all non-essential transport across the State from 10 pm to 5 am.

This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai where several senior cabinet ministers were present, apart from the state’s technical advisory committee, which was set up to help combat the pandemic. The Karnataka government also said that all restaurants, hotels, pubs, clubs, and bars in the state would function with only 50 percent capacity. Also, all staff members at these establishments must be compulsorily vaccinated for both doses. It also announced the barring of mass gatherings for any new year celebrations.

Announcing the Sstate government’s decisions, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said it has also has decided that all meetings, conferences, including marriages, would limit the number of participants to 300 only, and Covid appropriate behavior would be strictly enforced. The state has also decided to undertake intensive patrolling on the Maharasthra and Kerala borders to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. The state till Saturday evening had recorded 38 cases of those infected with the Omicron variant.

The Karnataka Health Minister said that 97 per cent of eligible people in the State have received at least one dose, while 75 per cent of the eligible population have been given both vaccine doses.

Efforts are being stepped up to ensure 100 per cent vaccination to all those eligible. Karnataka has also readied 4000 ICU beds, in addition, work is on, to increase the total number of ICU beds to 7051 to combat any possible third wave in the state, Dr Sudhakar added.

The minister said that in line with the Centre’s directives those eligible like frontline workers and those above the age of 60 with co-morbidities would get a ‘booster’ dose of vaccine from January 10. Move to vaccinate 43 lakh eligible children aged between 15-18 years would also be kickstarted from January 3 with district in-charge ministers supervising the government’s efforts he added.

The State is awaiting directions from the Centre on issues related to which vaccine to be given and the whole schedule, Dr Sudhakar noted.