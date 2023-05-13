Even as counting is still underway, Congress achieved a clear majority in Karnataka, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to see the effect of anti-incumbency in the state, and the regional party Janata Dal (Secular) continues to lag by a mile.

Currently, Congress is leading in 130 assembly constituencies, BJP stands at 64 seats, JDS at 23, and Others tally at 7.

Congress has achieved victory for some prominent seats so far and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat and said that the party will be examining reasons for the same.

Early celebrations begin

Karnataka Congress leader D.K Shivakumar, the frontrunner for the CM seat has won on his home turf Kanakpura by a record margin against BJP’s R Ashoka. The party’s oldest leader, 91-year-old Shamnur Shivshankarappa has won in Davangere South and his son S Mallikarjun has won in Davanagere North. BJP turncoat Laxman Savadi has won the Athani seat for Congress.

Congress has started its early celebrations. D. K Shivakumar appeared on his balcony and was seen waving and greeting ecstatic supporters. Sources told businessline that as the party has two contenders for the Chief Minister position - D K Shivakumar and Siddaramiah - both might get CMship by rotation. 30 months each will be given to each to prevent heartburn among the two.

Major blow

BJP’s prominent cabinet leaders K Sudhakar - Health Minister, R Ashoka - Revenue Minister, and Murugesh Nirani - Industries Minister, have faced defeat in their home constituencies after heavy trailing. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri too has been defeated in the Sirsi constituency.

Categorically, In Kalyana Karnataka with 25 seats, Congress was leading in 18, BJP in 6 seats, and JDS in 1 seat. BJP was seen taking the lead only in Coastal Karnataka with 19 seats, BJP was leading in 12 constituencies and Congress was leading in 7. In the prominent Old Mysuru Region, of the 57 seats, BJP was leading in 4, Congress at 36, and JDS at 17.

In a major blow to JDS, the party is potentially losing its position as the kingmaker as well. The Devegowda family fails to get its new generation on the block. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former PM Devegowda, who was initially leading in the family bastion Ramnagara has lost.

