As counting for the 2023 Karnataka assembly election starts today, here is everything you need to catch up on. The major parties in the race are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (Congress), and Janata Dal (Secular)(JD(S)).
ALL UPDATES
- May 13, 2023 08:15
Karnataka elections: Counting of votes begins
Counting of votes begins for all 224 Assembly constituencies, at 35 centres across 34 districts in Karnataka. 2,615 candidates running for the helm.
- May 13, 2023 08:11
Most Karnataka ministers saw a hefty growth in wealth in the last 5 years: Data
Almost all incumbent Karnataka ministers, who are contesting the elections saw a growth in their wealth within the range of ₹75 lakh and ₹593 crore in the last five years. This is according to businessline’s analysis of affidavits from the Election Commission of India.
- May 13, 2023 07:57
Are resort politics likely to return in 2023 Karnataka elections?
With exit polls hinting at a hung Assembly in the Karnataka polls, analysts feel there might be a return to resort politics — the practice of sequestering party MLAs to stop them from negotiating with rival parties. Read the full story here.
- May 12, 2023 18:56
Karnataka exit polls hint at a hung assembly, with an edge to Congress
Karnataka assembly elections exit poll results predict a hung assembly in the State again with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress being close contenders and regional party Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) remaining the king-maker.
- May 12, 2023 18:55
Which way Karnataka will swing? 12 things you need to know
Here are twelve factors that will decide the outcome in the battle for Karnataka. Watch the video here.
- May 12, 2023 18:54
Before election results, take a look at Karnataka’s 5-year fiscal scorecard
We analysed the performance of the state economy under the incumbent government through key fiscal indicators. Listen to the podcast here.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.