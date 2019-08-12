Karnataka Flood victims to get ₹5 lakh to build new houses

The Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, who visited the flood affected areas in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, has assured financial assistance to the affected families.

Speaking to presspersons, he said each family of the flood victims in the State, which lost houses completely in the recent floods, will get ₹5 lakh to build new houses. In Dakshina Kannada district, around 275 families have lost their houses completely in the recent floods.

Some of the houses have been damaged partially. In such cases, the government will extend ₹1 lakh for carrying out the repair works of such houses.

Considering the need for immediate housing requirements of the affected families in Dakshina Kannada district, ₹5,000 a month will be given to them to pay rent till they get permanent facility.

He said the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district has been asked to pay immediate interim relief of ₹10,000 to the affected families in the district. On the crop loss, he said steps will be initiated to compensate the crop loss in the region. Many farmers lost crops such as paddy, coconut and arecanut during the floods. Some of the plantations and paddy fields have been washed away completely.