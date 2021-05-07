Karnataka goes in for 14-day lockdown from May 10

Karnataka government has announced a total lockdown for 14 days from May 10.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Friday, the decision was taken as the State has been consistently clocking over 40,000 new cases of coronavirus infections daily for the last 10 days and 592 deaths were reported on Friday. During the lockdown, all commercial activities are prohibited and only essential services allowed from 6 am to 10 am.

Movement of individuals and public or private buses or passenger vehicles are not allowed except as permitted under the guidelines.

Movement of officers/personnel travelling with valid ID cards issued by their organisation/institution to places of work are permitted activities.

Only flights and trains scheduled will continue to operate during this period. Flight and train tickets shall serve as the passes for movement of persons by personal vehicles/taxis/cab aggregators/auto rickshaws.

Activities allowed

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am. Take away only is allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets during these hours. Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts, milk booths and Hopcom (vegetable) outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged 24x7 to minimise movement of individuals outside their homes.

All food processing and related industries, banks, insurance offices and ATMs can operate as allowed.

Construction activities with in-situ labourers/workers will be allowed outside the containment zone. Works related to pre-monsoon preparation/road construction activity is permitted. Marriages already scheduled are permitted strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour with a maximum of 50 people. Maximum of five persons can participate in cremation/funeral.

Prohibited activities

During the lockdown following activities will be prohibited throughout the State: Metro rail services and taxis (including auto rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except while hired for emergencies and as permitted in these guidelines. Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions will remain closed. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Dine in at hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/ police /government officials/ healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and Step Down Hospitals.

However, hotels, restaurants and eateries shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away/home delivery of food items only. No vehicles will be allowed to be used by persons for taking parcels/takeaway. Only movement by walk is allowed for this purpose. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries can use vehicles for home delivery.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will be closed.

All social/ political/ sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/ religious functions/other gatherings and large congregations. Religious places/ places of worship shall be closed.