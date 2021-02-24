Karnataka government to set up an IT park in Mangaluru

The Karnataka Government will set up an IT park in Mangaluru on the land available with KEONICS Ltd (a Karnataka government enterprise), according to CN Ashwath Narayan , Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and IT-BT and Science and Technology Minister.

Inaugurating the ‘Mangaluru Innovation Conclave’, organised by KEONICS on Wednesday, he said the organisations such as the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industries and CREDAI have been urging the Government to help build an IT ecosystem in the region.

Stating that the government had called for tender to set up an IT park earlier also, he said no one came forward to set up it under the PPP (public private partnership) model.

“Now we are going to initiate the work from KEONICS itself and develop it,” he said. Apart from this, the Government will also conduct Mangaluru Tech Summit in October on the lines of Bengaluru Tech Summit.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the government will soon bring out a white paper on why IT sector did not succeed in other parts of Karnataka beyond Bengaluru till now.

EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to the Karnataka government, said that ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ policy of the government focuses on other cities such as Mangaluru, Mysuru, Habballi-Dharwad and Belagavi for the development of IT sector in these regions.