Karnataka identifies 41 circuits for tourism promotion

The Karnataka government has planned 41 tourism circuits to promote, according to CT Ravi, State Tourism Minister.

Addressing a ‘meet-the-press’ programme, organised by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists in Mangaluru on Monday, he said the State has a 320-km coastline, more than 1,500 sites of archaeological importance, five world heritage sites, over 40 waterfalls, five national parks, and 17 mountain peaks. Considering this, the State’s tourism sector has a tag-line ‘One state, many worlds’.

To give impetus to the sector, 41 tourism circuits are planned for promoting tourism in the State.

Ravi said that the government will come out with a comprehensive tourism policy by next year. It will have provision for the promotion of coastal tourism, western ghat tourism, and heritage tourism, among others.

Stating that he has been on a study tour of different districts in the State, he said he will complete his tour by November-end. He will hold consultations with stakeholders and discuss ideas with them during his visits to the districts.

Urging the need to involve private sector in tourism development, he said some places can be given for adoption to some organisations for maintenance. Private investments can be sought in some locations also.

Such investments should help attract tourists, generate employment, and revenue to the government.

To a query on the under-utilisation of infrastructure such asYatri Nivas in some locations, he said he has asked for an audit of the guest houses. The audit would consider the purpose of construction of the Yatri Nivas, and the usage and maintenance of the infrastructure concerned. The audit will also look see whether such facilities are really helping in the tourism promotion, or were set up to appease a few members.

Apart from this, he has also sought a demand survey report on various schemes being offered by the government. Such a survey would help identify the type of facilities or services needed at a location. Based on the survey, the government can think of helping people in buying taxis for tourism promotion, or make provisions for wellness centres where there is a need, or can extend subsidy to the shops selling native products, he said.