Karnataka imposes lockdown in high density areas in Bengaluru

As Bengaluru Urban district clocks over 500 Covid-19 positive cases in the last five days, the Karnataka government imposed stringent lockdown measures in four locations in the city.

Alarmed over rising cases, Chief Minister Yediyurappa on Monday held a detailed meeting with senior Cabinet ministers and senior officials of BBMP measures to be taken to contain Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister gave instructions to senior officials of BBMP that these infections can be contained only if preventive measures have to be implemented strictly.

He directed the officials to work on containing spread of the virus and as a measure a strict lockdown shall be implemented in the clusters which reported more number of cases, especially the KR Market and surrounding areas such as Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalasipalya etc.

Economic Activities

The Chief Minister stressed that Covid-19 should be contained without affecting the economic activities in Bengaluru, which resumed recently. At the meeting it was decided to seal the adjoining streets, where the cases are reported as part of the containment zone.

Stringent action is to be taken against violators especially against those who violate quarantine and a police FIR would be filed, if necessary.

The Chief Minister instructed officers to fix rates for treatment of Covid-19 patients in private hospitals to enable patients avail treatment at the earliest.

The meeting also decided to set up more fever clinics in all BBMP wards and officers were directed to provide other basic amenities to the people who were quarantined in Social Welfare department hostels and other government institutions.

As a containment measure, booth level officers and volunteers are working towards tracing contacts and monitoring quarantined persons.

The meeting took stock of the War Room activities and decided to give out real time information on availability of beds in various Covid-19 hospitals and facilitate the infected to avail treatment without losing any time.

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayana, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Chief Secretary to Government TM Vijayabhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Health Department, Jawaid Akhthar and other senior officers were present at the meeting.