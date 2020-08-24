Karnataka making administrative reforms to implement NEP: Deputy CM

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
Karnataka has initiated moves to bring in administrative reforms and amendments to implement National Education Policy (NEP).
Addressing the inaugural session of the online workshop — ‘Highlights of the national education policy and its implementation’, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashawath Narayan said the State government has goals and clear agenda to implement NEP.
“Government is making all preparations which are essential to implement the NEP and the Karnataka is the first State to implement the policy,” he added.
The five-day workshop organised by Bengaluru University. Ashawath Narayan, who also holds higher education portfolio, said, “Karnataka is going ahead with NEP with specific goals and a clear agenda.”
The State government had constituted a high-level task force soon after the draft NEP was released and also a committee was constituted to work on the policy. “Already the committee has held meetings and is ready with suggestions which will be put before the public for suggestions and comments,” the minister said.
“The policy will be implemented in a phased manner. Only the recommendations that are to be added at the final stage is awaited,” he added.
He further said, “The administrative and legal steps are also being explored and a decision to this effect will be taken as soon as the final recommendations are ready.”
The NEP when implemented will make high-quality education available to students. “The whole system will be benefited from quality teaching. This will pave way for the elimination of the ‘inspector raj’ mindset and an era of transformation is set to begin in the State,” he said.
